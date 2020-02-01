Fiona the hippo attempts to make Super Bowl LIV pick

Who do you have your money on in Sunday’s Super Bowl? Kansas City or San Francisco?

Bettors may want to consider the selection thrown up by Fiona, the hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

On Thursday, Fiona made her pick by throwing up on the Kansas City Chiefs toy.

Fiona was born prematurely three years ago which drew international attention. This is her third year picking a team for the Super Bowl. In 2018 she correctly picked the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the New England Patriots. In 2019 she missed by picking the Los Angeles Rams over the Patriots.

The Chiefs are favored by one point to win the Super Bowl.