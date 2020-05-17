Fire, Explosion at LA Hash Oil Manufacturer Injures 11 Firefighters

However, as first responders arrived on the scene, they saw firefighters exit the building with burns and other injuries. Officials have not provided details on the conditions of the injured.

The department ultimately issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.” At that point, more than 200 firefighters were called to assist.

Scott described the business where the blaze originated as a maker of “butane honey oil.” Butane is an odorless gas that ignites easily, and honey oil is extracted from cannabis.