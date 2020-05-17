Fire, Explosion at LA Hash Oil Manufacturer Injures 11 Firefighters

An explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles injured 11 firefighters and spread to nearby buildings.
Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says “one significant explosion” shook the area around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said there was nothing unusual until the explosion occurred.
Update MAYDAY #StructureFire; INC#1073; 6:26PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; An explosion on scene has caused a MAYDAY with approx 10 firefighters down and multiple buildings on fire. This has been upgraded … https://t.co/O5FoQxYNhf
