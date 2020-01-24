Fire Marshal warns of ‘Outlet Challenge’

A fire marshal in Massachusetts is warning parents to make sure their children and teens are not participating in the dangerous “outlet challenge.”

The challenge which was made popular on the social media app Tiktok, challenges the user to partially plug a phone charger into an outlet and then use a coin to touch the exposed prong.

Once the coin touches the exposed prongs, sparks begin to fly from the outlet.

According to the report, in the worst-case scenarios, the act could cause a fire, severely damage the outlet and or the phone charger or injure the person performing the act and those nearby.

Since the trend started this month, there have been several reports of damage and fires including a fire at the Westford Academy. The school was said to have been left with $700’s worth of damage after a student decided to perform the act on campus.