WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fire broke out at the popular West Palm Beach LGBT bar H.G. Roosters Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen from the roof and the back of the building just after 2 a.m.

Authorities say 40 firefighters and a dozen fire trucks were dispatched to the scene along Belvedere Road and Lake Avenue in West Palm Beach.

No injuries were reported and investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.