Firefighter fatally shot while shielding child

Authorities in Virginia are reporting that a firefighter was killed while shielding one of her children from gunfire on Thanksgiving night.

The incident was reported in Hopewell as the victim was leaving her boyfriend’s family’s home after dinner.

According to the report, Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry was preparing to leave the home when a suspect opened fire from an adjacent residence. Berry was said to have been struck by bullets as she attempted to shield one of her children.

Investigators have recovered multiple casings from the scene and are currently searching for a silver or gold SUV that was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Authorities also reported that, they do not believe Berry was the intended target nor was the home that she was at.

Authorities believe the gunman was targeting someone at an apartment nearby.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact authorities at (888) ATF-TIPS.