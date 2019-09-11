Firefighter killed in 9/11 identified, laid to rest 18 years later

A firefighter who died on September 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks was laid to rest Tuesday after his remains were identified 18 years later.

“Firefighters and loved ones gathered to mourn Michael Haub after his remains were conclusively identified, the Uniformed Firefighters Association,” said in a statement. “The service was to provide his family with closure and peace of mind after the medical examiner last week identified more of his remains that were recovered at Ground Zero.”

Haub was a 13-year veteran of Ladder Company 4, according to UFA.

“We remember him and the 342 other firefighters who perished that fateful day, and will be forever grateful for the courage they show,” UFA said Tuesday.

In addition to the firefighters killed that day, hundreds more have died in the following years.

New York officials confirmed about 200 firefighters had lost their lives from illnesses linked to their time working at the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Exposure to the 9/11 terror attacks may have caused a range of health conditions, including acute traumatic injuries, as well as diseases of the respiratory and digestive systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those exposed to the attacks possibly developed cancers including lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma, the CDCP reports.

As of July 2019, only about 60% of the 2,753 killed in the World Trade Center attack have been positively identified, according to officials.