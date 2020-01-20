Firefighters Discover Two Bodies in Smoke-Filled Broward Home

Firefighters responding to a call in Broward County ended up finding two bodies in a smoky home.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews went to the home on Sunday afternoon. They noticed smoke inside the home, but no fire.

The crews also saw someone who seemed to be passed out inside the home, so they forced their way in.

They found a pot on the stove, which had apparently caused the smoke.

A short time later, they also found the second body.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or any other details, as the investigation is ongoing.