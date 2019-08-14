First Day of School in Broward, Tragedy for one PBC School

Today is the first day of school for students in Broward county and BSO deputies have a new high-tech tool to keep them safe as they return to class today.

Tomorrow is the first day of school in Broward County – let's make it safe and successful. When driving in neighborhoods or school zones, watch for young people and be sure to observe and obey all speed limit signs. pic.twitter.com/vc157uqAF0 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 13, 2019



Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony says the new Real Time Crime Center allows deputies to monitor surveillance feeds in real time from over 200 schools and administration buildings. The technology was installed in January in response to the mass shooting last year at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students in Miami Dade County head back to school next Monday the 19th.

And it is day three for Palm Beach county students where yesterday there was tragedy.

The school year starts with tragedy at Dwyer. https://t.co/a6FLiys9Ho — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) August 14, 2019



A student from William T. Dwyer Community High School passed away yesterday following a medical emergency according to the Palm Beach School District.

An email was sent to students and staff members at the school informing them of the tragedy at the Palm Beach Gardens school.