First Lady Honored as “Woman of Distinction” as the Breakers Today

First lady Melania Trump will receive the “Woman of Distinction” award today at a noon luncheon at The Breakers Hotel on Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Atlantic University has sponsored the prestigious award for 28 years and is now giving it to the First Lady. The event is sold out.

Event organizers cited the first lady’s #BeBest campaign that focuses on the “three pillars” of children’s safety: well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse.

Each year for the past 28 years, two women have shared the spotlight as honorees at Palm Beach Atlantic University’s Women of Distinction awards luncheon.

This year, that spotlight will be on only one.

The First Lady will be the sole honoree at the luncheon, which honors women who have made significant contributions to the community.

“Our first lady, is an exquisite human being, a magnificent wife and life partner, a superb mother and an outstanding first lady, who represents us brilliantly in the United States and worldwide,” said co-chairwoman Eileen Burns. “Melania is a perfect example of a Woman of Distinction and we are most proud to honor her.”

In May 2017 she announced the launch of Be Best, her policy initiative that promotes children’s social and emotional health.

Trump has traveled across the country and internationally to highlight programs and people who are dedicated to helping children overcome these modern-day concerns.