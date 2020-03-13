First two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Palm Beach County

The first two cases of coronavirus in Palm Beach County and five more in Broward County were confirmed, among 15 new ones in the state announced Thursday night by the Florida Department of Health.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Florida stands at 50, including 42 people currently in the state, according to the department.

The Palm Beach County cases are two males in their 70s and both are travel related. The department said they will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The 73-year-old’s case is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt and the 74-year-old man’s case is associated with travel to Europe.

Two other cases have been linked to Palm Beach County. A 37-year-old New York man who remains in quarantine inside his parents home in South Florida after arriving at Palm Beach International Airport aboard a JetBlue flight from New York on Wednesday night. Passenger Scott Rodman told WPTV the man found out he tested positive while on the flight.

On Sunday, the Health Department in Palm Beach County announced a Pennsylvania person who attended a Palm Beach County convention in February tested positive for the virus.

Eleven cases are linked to Broward County.

Three of the cases announced late Thursday are travel related in Broward County — a 25-year-old female, a 36-year-old male and a 20-year-old female who is a Texas resident who went to Europe. It is unclear whether a 28-year-old wman’s case is travel related, and a 68-year old female is associated with Port Everglades.

Four cases are associated with Port Everglades — all connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services

The 20-year-old victim is the youngest case in the state. The oldest is an 81-year-old woman in Manatee County.

Two additional cases in Broward were announced earlier Tuesday — men who are 61 and 65.

On Tuesday, Broward County officials declared a state of emergency.

Three other cases in the state are travel related: a 24-year old female in Alachua County, a 49-year old female who is a Hillsborough County resident associated with travel to Europe and a 70-year old male in Volusia County who is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.