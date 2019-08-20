Fisherman says pitbull saved him from shark attack

A California fisherman is crediting his pitbull with saving his life after he was attacked by a shark on the shoreline.

The incident occurred on July 21st on Bodega Bay in Sonoma County.

The victim, James White, says he was standing on the shoreline when he reeled in a six-foot long, 100-pound sevengill shark. White attempted to get the hook out of the sharks mouth so it could return to the water, however, as he struggled with the hook, the shark some how latched onto his ankle and punctured an artery.

White says he began screaming for help but before nearby fishermen were able to get to him, his pitbull whom, he left in his vehicle was somehow able to escape the vehicle and came to his rescue.

The dog first attempted to attack the shark’s head but when that did not work, the dog went for the shark’s tail. Using his strength, the dog was able to pull the shark off of White’s leg. White then dragged the shark back into the water before seeking medical attention.

White says he couldn’t be more proud of his dog and that if it wasn’t for him, he would have been in an even worse situation.