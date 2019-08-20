FL 11-year-old stabs mom’s attacker with scissors

Police say an 11-year-old from Pinellas County stabbed a 44-year-old with scissors to stop the man from attacking the child’s mother.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as Panagiotis Karamanlis, was physically battering the woman before the child took action.

Karamanlis was allegedly pulling the mother’s hair, holding her to the ground and punching her in the face multiple times.

According to an arrest report, the mother said to Karamanlis, “don’t do this in front of the kids.”

In fear that the child’s mother was going to be killed, the 11-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed Karamanlis twice in the back.

After stabbing Karamanlis, the child was reportedly shaking and said, “Mommy, I stabbed him because I thought he was going to kill you!”

The 11-year-old and the child’s 10-year-old sibling who witnessed the incident were hospitalized for anxiety shortly after.

Deputies say the suspect admitted to holding the woman down, and pulling her hair but denied punching her in the face.

Karamanlis was arrested at the scene.

He is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse.

No other information is available at this time.