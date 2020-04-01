FL Amber Alert and Murder Suspect in Standoff with Police; Child Safe

A man accused of taking a 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is now in a standoff with police, the Tampa Police Department said.

Caesar Crockett is barricaded in a car on the eastbound lanes of I-4, just west of 301. That portion of the highway is shut down.

The child, King Crockett, was safely recovered.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Caesar Crockett, who is believed to be the child’s father, is also a suspect in a homicide.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were called to a home Tuesday night.

Deputies found three people shot in the house, and a female with injuries.

There was reportedly an argument between Crockett and his child’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French.

During the incident, he pulled out a firearm and shot French’s mother, stepfather and sister, killing them, authorities say.

Caesar Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder, as well as one count of kidnapping.