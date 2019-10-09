FL babysitter accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl

A Florida woman was arrested for sexual battery on a 6-year-old girl while she was babysitting her.

Deputies say multiple incidents occurred at a Seminole, Florida, between August to September.

Erica Michelle Charles, 19, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old, one count of molestation and one count of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity.

Police say an investigation began Oct. 4 after the Florida Department of Children and Families received a report alleging sexual abuse involving the 6-year-old victim.

The victim was in Charles’ care while all of the incidents occurred, according to police.

Charles is accused of removing the girl’s clothes and directing her to perform a sex act on her as well as showing the 6-year-old pornographic videos on her cell phone.

Charles admitted to the crimes and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Detectives believe there are more victims is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding inappropriate contact Charles may have had with other children.

“Anyone with information regarding other potential victims is asked to contact Detective Pione or Detective Geoghegan with the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.”