FL Burger King manager in viral ‘go back to Mexico’ video accepts apology

A Burger King employee says he has accepted an apology from two elderly women who told him to “go back to Mexico” for speaking Spanish.

The general manager of the Eustis, Fla., location posted an image of a letter he claims to have received from the women to Facebook.

In the letter, the women describe their actions as “very bad behavior” and claim that they had recently hit an “emotional brick wall.”

Ricardo Castillo, a Puerto Rican American, compassionately accepted their apology and took it a step further by creating a GoFundMe account to raise money for the two women.

“Remember, like they said in this letter, Jesus Christ said be kind and compassionate to one another,” Castillo wrote. “So, please, let’s help them.”

After the incident, the popular fast-food chain condemned the discrimination seen in the viral video.

“There is no place for discrimination in our restaurants, Burger King said in a statement. “We expect employees and guests to treat each other with respect.”

Burger King went on to say, the owner was “looking into the matter.”

It is unclear whether Burger King is still investigating the incident following the apology.