FL businessmen linked to Rudy Giuliani, Ukraine arrested on campaign charges

Two of Rudy Giuliani’s business associates with ties to Florida have been charged with conspiracy and campaign finance violations.

The Ukrainian businessmen Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas were detained at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia on Thursday.

Parnas and Fruman were arrested on a four-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, and falsification of records.

They were central to Giuliani’s efforts to get government officials in Ukraine to investigate business dealings by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in the war-torn former Soviet republic.

An unnamed Congressman is also referenced in a federal indictment.

A court document in a separate case alleges that Parnas and Fruman had bragged about their close relationships with key allies of the president, including Giuliani, former Trump-aide-turned Washington lobbyist Brian Ballard and Nick Ayers, who is the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.

Parnas and Fruman, who have been sent a letter from House Democrats last week requesting documents and deposition, along with Giuliani, recently hired President Trump’ former lawyer John Dowd.

Dowd announced in a statement earlier this week that his clients won’t be able to comply with House Democrats’ request for documents and deposition.

It is unclear at this time whether this will affect Trump or his administration.

