FL Church Pays Off $1.6 Million in Medical Debt for 1,300 Residents

More than 1,300 residents of one central Florida city are about to receive an unexpected letter about a Thanksgiving gift made by their church.

According to a report in The Lakeland Ledger, the congregation of Access Church just paid off $1.62 million of outstanding medical debt for low-income residents of Lakeland.

Ryan Jordan, the executive pastor at Access Church, says a member raised the idea earlier this year of finding a way to address medical debts.