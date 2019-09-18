FL couple caught having sex in patrol car after BUI arrests

A Florida couple arrested for suspicion of DUI is facing new charges after a deputy caught them having sex in the back of his patrol car.

On Friday the 13th, a deputy pulled over two people in Fernandina Beach for riding bikes without lights.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy arrested Megan Lynn Mondanaro, 35, after she refused to do a field sobriety test.

The deputy also arrested 31-year-old Aaron Seth Thomas, after he failed his field sobriety test.

Shortly after, the deputy found the pair having sex in his patrol car.

Once the deputy saw the pair engaged in sex, he pulled Thomas out of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas then knocked the deputy to the ground and fled the scene.

Deputies later found the naked suspect behind a nearby ice cream business.

Thomas is facing charges of exposing sex organs, DUI, resisting arrest, escape, threatening a public official, and unnatural/lascivious act.

Deputies said Mondanaro kicked a deputy after being moved to another patrol car.

She is facing charges of exposing sex organs, DUI, resisting arrest, and unnatural/lascivious act.