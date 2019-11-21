FL couple ‘wins a baby’ in radio contest after struggling with infertility

Only in Florida!

A Cape Coral couple struggling with fertility have a DJ and radio contest to thank for the newest addition to their daily.

A radio DJ in Cape Coral created the “Win a Baby” contest, which gives one local couple the chance to win a free round of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The radio DJ, Jason “Big Mama” Jones created the contest because he and his wife struggled with infertility in the past.

Krista and Anthony River were the lucky couple to win the free round of IVF, CBS News reports.

The couple struggled with infertility after Anthony was diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

The Riveras won the contest in 2017, and they now have a three-month-old son named Garrett.

About one in eight couples have trouble conceiving or sustaining a pregnancy, according to a national statistic.

The most common alternative for these couples is IVF treatment, which costs an average of $23,000 per cycle and is not covered by insurance in most cases.

An IVF cycle includes medicines, procedures, anesthesia, ultrasounds, blood tests, lab work, and embryo storage.

This year’s “Win a Baby” contest winners are currently undergoing IVF treatment and hope to start their family soon, according to reports.

The radio station reportedly plans to continue the contest once a year.