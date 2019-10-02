FL deputy delivers baby after pulling over speeding car

Early Tuesday, a Florida deputy helped deliver a baby after he pulled a vehicle for what he thought was going to be a routine traffic stop.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Pounds was on patrol in Naples when he clocked a speeding car going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone around 4:30 a.m.

Deputy Pounds approached the vehicle and quickly realized the passenger was about to give birth.

He immediately called for EMS and backup, then grabbed a blanket.

According to CCSO, the Naples deputy delivered “a beautiful baby girl and made sure the mom was OK, and the infant was breathing.”

“Once EMS arrived they cut the cord, checked out the mom and baby and transported them to the hospital,” CCSO said.