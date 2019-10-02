FL family’s Pit bull puppy dies saving kids lives

A Florida family is hailing their Pit bull puppy a hero after the dog lost its life protecting two boys from a poisonous snake.

The owner of the dog says she owes her son’s life to the courageous puppy.

Georgina Richardson spoke to Inside Edition about the death of her 8-month-old dog, Zeus.

She said that while her 10-year-old son Oriley was playing outside, Zeus lunged in Oriley’s direction and began fussing with something on the ground.

“I thought it was a rope. Oriley told Inside Edition. “He had it in his mouth, and he was shaking it around.”

But it turned out to be one of the most venomous snakes, aside from the black mamba in North America.

Zeus killed the snake but was bitten four times around his leg, neck, and mouth.

Richardson immediately rushed Zeus to the hospital and even called 911.

Sadly, the puppy died 12-hours later.

A few months after the incident, the Sumter County Florida family is sharing Zeus’s story.