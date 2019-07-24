FL girl tossed in air after bison charges Yellowstone tourists

Yellowstone National Park officials say a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists on Monday.

Park officials say the incident occurred after some of the tourists came within 5 to 10 feet (2 to 3 meters) of the animal over an estimated 20 minute time frame.

The Odessa, Florida, girl was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family for treatment by emergency personnel.

She was later taken to a clinic and released.

The extent of the young girl’s injuries has not been disclosed.

According to reports, tourists injuries by bison and other wildlife occur regularly in Yellowstone, which gets about 4 million visitors yearly.