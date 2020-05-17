FL Health Care Company Says 35,000 COVID-19 Tests are “Unreliable”

A faith-based health care provider announced Saturday that results from more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests that were performed by a third-party lab are unreliable.

The majority of the questionable tests were conducted here in Florida.

AdventHealth says the situation has created “unacceptable delays.” The company did not name the third-party lab in a statement.

However, it explained that the tests were a mixture of positive and negative results. Additionally, some tests have not yet been returned.

“While we work successfully with many other labs across multiple states to provide COVID-19 tests for our communities, we have terminated our contract with this particular lab and share in the disappointment and frustration this situation has created. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and uncertainty it has caused,” Terry Shaw, president/CEO of AdventHealth, wrote in the statement.

We've been made aware the third-party lab we contracted with is unable to process COVID-19 tests, & won’t be providing your results. We're deeply sorry, Ashley, & share your frustration. If you have symptoms or any questions, please call us at 877-847-8747 so we can help. — AdventHealth (@AdventHealth) May 16, 2020

The company is notifying affected patients with a letter and a phone call.