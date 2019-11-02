FL high school student jailed for trying to hire hitman to kill teacher

A Florida student was arrested after attempting to hire a hitman to kill a staff member at his high school.

Nicholas Robert Godfrey, 18, of New Port Richey, is facing a first-degree felony charge of solicitation for murder.

Police say the teen sent incriminating messages to another Fivay High School student on Instagram from an account known as “fivayfanclub.”

“I need a guy who could kill someone,” Godfrey wrote. “No joke. I need him eliminated as soon as possible.”

Deputies also said he offered to pay $100,000 for the victim’s head.

This story is developing.