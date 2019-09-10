FL judge denies parents custody of son over refusal of cancer treatments

A Florida judge has denied parents custody of their 4-year-old son with leukemia after the couple refused chemotherapy treatment for him earlier this year.

The parents of Noah McAdams, Taylor Bland and Joshua McAdams, and their struggle with the state over the best course of treatment for their son has gained national attention.

The case first went viral when the couple refused chemotherapy and left Florida with their son resulting in a multi-state police search.

McAdams and Bland were found about a week later, and the state of Florida placed Noah in the custody of his grandparents, who were ordered in May to resume chemotherapy.

Noah was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in early 2019.

His parents stopped the child’s chemotherapy two days into treatment and instead searched for alternative remedies including over the counter CBD oil.

Hillsborough County Judge Thomas Palermo ruled Monday that the child will remain in the custody of his grandparents.

However, the state is keeping the option of returning custody to the parents in the future open, the judge said.

The judge noted that the ruling was not a punishment, but instead done to protect the child.

Noah’s parents are still allowed to visit and attend medical appointments under supervision, according to the family’s attorney who says his clients are “devastated.”