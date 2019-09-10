FL kid sneaks bearded dragon to school in backpack

School officials in the Panhandle found an unusual item in a student’s backpack on Monday.

According to the Bay District Schools, a student snuck a bearded dragon named “Jango” on campus in a Vera Bradley backpack.

The student brought the animal to school because she didn’t want him to be alone and sad at home, the school district said.

Instead, she brought him to the school for some company, the school district added.

The school was able to contact Jango’s adult owner who picked him up and brought him home.

The reptile was temporarily confiscated and put into a mail courier box beforehand.

The school district urged parents to “please check those backpacks in the AM!”