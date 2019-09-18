FL lawmaker’s bill would remove religious exemptions make child vaccinations mandatory

A Broward County lawmaker has proposed a bill that would remove the option of religious exemptions from childhood vaccinations in Florida.

Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, introduced the bill (SB 64), which would also create a panel to review certain medical exemptions from immunizations.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health Policy, chaired by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart.

Floridians opposed to mandatory childhood immunizations are already rallying against the bill.

A petition aimed at stopping Book’s bill headlined “Severe Threat on Human Rights” was created on Change.org and has 3,767 signatures as of Tuesday, The Ledger reports.

A spokesperson for Book said she is “concerned about the public health, tourism, and fiscal impact of a measles outbreak like those we’ve seen originate in California or New York.”

The move has created controversy for Book who has reportedly received severe criticism on social media.

“On her official Facebook page, one critic posted a doctored photo showing Book, who is jewish, with a Hitler mustache and wearing a Nazi uniform,” according to The Ledger.

Book is standing by her proposed bill citing that she has met with religious officials who said “No modern-day religion discourages vaccination.”