FL man causes $30,000 in damages to 20 cars, blames President Trump

A Florida man went on a vandalism crime spree because he believes President Donald Trump owes him money.

Justin James Wilson, 30, caused an estimated $30,000 in damages to 20 cars at the the Holiday Inn Resort on Okaloosa Island, according to police.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 30-year-old on Monday.

Deputies say he admitted to breaking the windows, saying “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia.”

Wilson, who is homeless, is now facing 14 felony and six misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.