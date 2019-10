A Florida man is facing criminal charges for beating a young girl with a shoe, according to police.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office charged 36-year-old James Savage, of Holiday, with child abuse.

Deputies say he hit a 9-year-old girl with a shoe after she went into a bounce house at a birthday party without permission.

Savage reportedly struck the girl that an imprint of the shoe was found on her backside.

It is unclear at this time whether Savage is related to the child.