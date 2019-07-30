FL man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening President Trump

A Florida man accused of trying to slash a Walmart employee with scissors is now facing federal charges for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump during his arrest.

Mohammed Omar Haji Mohammed is charged with making threats against the president.

Mohammed allegedly yelled threats in Arabic that were recorded on body cameras by police during the July 8 altercation, according to Secret Service affidavit.

The alleged threats, translated into English by the FBI, include: “We are coming for you Trump. We are coming for you with knives. God will send angels to destroy you.”

He is also accused of saying, “I need Trump cut. I want to cut two portions.”

Mohammed appeared on federal authorities radar after receiving an anonymous tip two days before the altercation.

In addition to the altercation, Mohammed is accused of making suspicious posts to Facebook about doing something that would be newsworthy.

Mohammed is expected in court later this week.

The federal charge of threatening the president carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, up to $250,000 in fines and possible deportation for non-citizens.