FL man gets 10 years for knowingly spreading HIV

A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for knowingly spreading HIV.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus known as HIV is the virus that leads to AIDS.

Rasheem Ikey Bodiford, 27, was convicted of having sex without notifying the persons that he was HIV positive and sentenced on Friday.

Prosecutors say Bodiford had sex with two women from September 2016 to October 2017 and lied about his condition.

In 2017, a woman told Escambia County police that she had tested positive for HIV and listed Bodiford as her last sexual partner.

She also said she saw HIV medication in Bodiford’s possession, but he told her he was selling it for his uncle.

Bodiford later admitted to police that he’s been aware of his diagnosis since September 2016.