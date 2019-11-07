FL man has surgery to remove screwdriver from rectum

A 46-year-old man recently underwent a procedure to remove a screwdriver from his rectum.

According to reports, the unidentified man who has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was transported to a local hospital after going into septic shock.

He had been complaining of abdominal and pelvic pain for about a week before his hospitalization, reports say.

After performing a CT, doctors were stunned to find what appeared to a screwdriver piercing a part of the patient’s large intestine.

Doctors initially attempted to remove the screwdriver without surgery but were unsuccessful due to a significant amount of blood and hard feces.

Doctors then opted to perform surgery to remove the foreign object.

After opening the man up, Doctors noticed that the screwdriver had pierced through the large intestine and dug itself into the buttock muscle.

Surgeons drained right buttock abscess and performed a colostomy to redirect waste into a bag outside his body before successfully removing the screwdriver.

The patient is said to be doing well following his two-week checkup.

No other information is available at this time.

