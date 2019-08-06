FL man injured while prying open alligator’s mouth to save dog

They don’t call dogs “a man’s best friend” for nothing!

A Florida man was injured Friday after prying open an alligator’s mouth to rescue his beloved labrador retriever.

The unidentified man reportedly heard the commotion inside his home and ran to his backyard where he found the reptile with the dog in a canal, according to My Sun Coast.

He then jumped in, wrestled the gator’s mouth open and retrieved the injured dog.

Both sustained injuries but are expected to be okay, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife representative.

Authorities captured the nearly 10-feet long gator, Friday evening.

The FFW urges anyone with concerns about an alligator to contact its Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.