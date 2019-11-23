FL man jailed for road-rage attack, allegedly spit food in woman’s mouth

A Florida man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spitting food into a woman’s mouth during a road-rage incident.

Deputies arrested 61-year-old David Paul Wipperman on felony battery charges in connection to the Oct. 29., incident.

According to an arrest report, Wipperman got into a road rage incident with an unidentified woman that evening.

He reportedly exited his truck and approached the woman’s vehicle.

The woman rolled down her window and attempted to apologize to Wipperman.

But Wipperman reportedly spit the food he was chewing at her, then opened her car door and screamed at her.

It is unclear at this time why Wipperman’s arrest occurred several weeks after the incident.

Wipperman remains in jail as of Friday morning.