FL man plots to kill estranged wife, ends up paralyzed

A Florida man is paralyzed and behind bars after an attempted murder plot gone wrong.

Prosecutors say 65-year-old Henry Herbig drove across the country to carry out an elaborate scheme to murder his estranged wife.

Herbig, dressed in a disguise, and armed with a gun, and wrench arrived at his wife’s Virginia Beach home on Sep. 8

Additionally, he had zip ties, duct tape, and trash bags in his possession.

Investigators say he first attacked his stepdaughter outside the home by hitting her over the head with the wrench before going inside and using the same weapon on his wife.

The attack was put to an end by Herbig’s stepdaughter who got a hold of a gun and shot him, severing his spine.

Police later searched the suspect’s car and recovered a written manifesto detailing the murder plot from beginning to end.

Prosecutors believe he planned to stage the murder as a home invasion.

Herbig is being held at the Virginia Beach jail without bond on multiple charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony.

He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6.