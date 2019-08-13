FL nanny arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl

A Florida woman was arrested after a 1-year-old girl in her care overdosed on fentanyl.

Heather Revell, 35, is facing charges of child neglect, heroin possession, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect injected herself with heroin mixed with fentanyl on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the girl was lethargic and unresponsive, prompting her mother to call 9-1-1.

Pasco County Fire and Rescue crews determined the toddler suffered from an overdose and gave her Narcan to reverse the effects.

Once she became responsive, the girl was transported to a local hospital.

The 1-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

Revell said she cleared away the drugs and paraphernalia, but the baby must have ingested something left out.

Deputies found used syringes and crushed Xanax in the home and fentanyl in Revell’s purse.

It’s unclear whether Revell has an attorney.