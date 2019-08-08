FL nurse charged with scamming Holocaust survivor out of life savings

A Florida nurse was arrested Friday for scamming a Holocaust survivor and her husband out of their life savings, police say.

Odalis Lopez, 56, faces felony charges of grand theft and elderly financial exploitation in connection with the crime, which police say netted the caretaker more than $116,000.

Lopez is accused of stealing from 91-year-old Rella Herman and her husband Leanard, 90, for several years.

She began working as their caretaker in 2011.

Police say Lopez would take the couple’s credit cards to purchase groceries but instead went on personal shopping trips and dined at expensive restaurants.

The couple’s grandson told reporters that Lopez stole his grandparents’ life savings including their retirement accounts and reparations received from surviving the Holocaust.

“My grandmother survived one tragedy, which was the Holocaust, and then her only son passed away in 2015,” Micah Herman says. “At that point in time, the caretaker increased the fraudulent charges and took advantage of her despair and depression. I find that to be revolting.”