FL Officials: 2 Possible Coronavirus Cases in Tampa Area

Florida Department of Health officials are reporting 2 ‘presumptive positive’ cases of COVID-19 infection in the Tampa Bay area Sunday night.

The news comes on the heels of the second COVID-19 death in the U.S. after another Washington state succumbed to the virus.

The results of the Florida tests, originating from patients in Hillsborough and Manatee counties, will be sent to the federal Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta for confirmation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to the Tampa area and Miami on Monday to discuss the ongoing statewide response to the Coronavirus with state and local officials.

The Florida Deptartment of Health contends that they are well prepared to handle the COVID-19 outbreak and that the two Florida patients have “been isolated and are being appropriately cared for.”

15 other individuals were suspected of having the virus in Florida but all have tested negative.

