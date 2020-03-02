FL Officials: 2 Possible Coronavirus Cases in Tampa Area

Florida Department of Health officials are reporting 2 ‘presumptive positive’ cases of COVID-19 infection in the Tampa Bay area Sunday night.

The news comes on the heels of the second COVID-19 death in the U.S. after another Washington state succumbed to the virus.

The results of the Florida tests, originating from patients in Hillsborough and Manatee counties, will be sent to the federal Centers For Disease Control in Atlanta for confirmation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to the Tampa area and Miami on Monday to discuss the ongoing statewide response to the Coronavirus with state and local officials.

Tomorrow I will be in Tampa and Miami with Surgeon General Rivkees and other officials to discuss our continued statewide response on #COVID19. https://t.co/sMrWkQlyoi — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 2, 2020

The Florida Deptartment of Health contends that they are well prepared to handle the COVID-19 outbreak and that the two Florida patients have “been isolated and are being appropriately cared for.”

State health officials announced 2 presumptive positive #Coronavirus cases in FL.

My top priority is the health of Floridians. I’ve been in contact with federal, state & local officials & am confident they have the resources to keep families safe. But everyone must stay vigilant. https://t.co/litKz4rQe8 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 2, 2020

15 other individuals were suspected of having the virus in Florida but all have tested negative.

Stay with 850 WFTL for the latest.