FL police dog finds missing autistic toddler in less than 30 minutes

A deputy bloodhound followed the scent of a missing Florida three-year-old with autism, leading police to the boy in less than thirty minutes, police said.

According to the boy’s mother, he went missing Sunday Pace, near Pensacola, when his grandmother briefly left him unsupervised to use the restroom.

While unsupervised, the boy, identified only as Aedric, wandered out the front door of his family’s home and into the woods.

After investigators searched for two hours, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released their bloodhound.

The dog led authorities to the boy in about 28 minutes, deputies said during the news conference.

The boy had a few bug bites and minor scratches but was otherwise uninjured, according to deputies.

The woods where the boy was found were so thick that crews needed a machete to reach him.

He was found about 200 yards from his home.

“The most terrifying words a mother can get on the phone is your child is missing, get home right now,” said the boy’s mother Audra Hughes, who was working when Aedric went missing. “And then a couple of hours later, the best news I’ve ever heard in my life. We found your kid.”

Hughes also said that a lot of her neighbor’s helped search for Aedric.