FL Red Flag Law in Spotlight Following Mass Shootings

Shortly after, the tragic Parkland school shooting, lawmakers in Florida passed the “Red Flag Law” which allows law enforcement agencies to seize firearms from individuals they believe may pose a threat to themselves or others.

The Florida law has been thrown into the spotlight in the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

President Trump is reportedly considering making the bipartisan legislation federal law in efforts to combat mass shootings in the US.

The law is known in Florida as the Risk Protection Act.

It allows a law enforcement agency to petition a judge to force someone they believe is a threat to surrender their firearms for a period not to exceed a year.

Over 450 guns were seized in South Florida almost immediately after the law was enacted in the state in 2018.

The recent mass shootings have reignited calls for gun control, including banning assault weapons entirely in the US.

The ban on assault weapons has been a controversial topic amongst Americans.

Those who oppose the ban of assault weapons argue it would infringe on their second amendment rights.

But others argue that the weapon is dangerous, has been used to kill vasts amounts of people, and should not be accessible to civilians.

President Trump is reportedly in talks with lawmakers as Americans call on officials to find a solution to the mass shooting epidemic in the US.