FL Senate Special Master Recommends Reinstatement of ex-Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

A Florida Senate special master is recommending that suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel be reinstated.

In a report released Wednesday, special master Dudley Goodlette found that Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to prove the charges in his suspension order.

DeSantis suspended Israel in January, citing failures related to mass-shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

The Florida Senate is set to decide whether to reinstate Israel in a special session in October.

This story is developing.