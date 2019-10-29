FL Senator backs bill requiring parental consent for abortion

Senate President Bill Galvano, on Tuesday, said he supports legislation that would require minors to get consent from their parents before obtaining an abortion.

“I have said, ‘yes,’ that’s something that I have an interest in and have looked at,” Galvano told reporters at the Tallahassee annual Associated Press pre-session event.

The Florida House of Representatives initially passed the parental-consent bill during the 2019 session, but the proposal later died in the Senate.

Galvano, on Tuesday, attributed the bill’s failure to “time running short.”

Galvano predicted that the proposal for the 2020 session (SB 404) would be considered earlier by the Senate Health Policy Committee.

Galvano’s comments came after the House Health & Human Services Committee last week, in a partisan vote, approved the 2020 version of the House parental-consent bill.

It was the only committee to hear the proposal (HB 265), which means the measure now is available for a full floor vote after the session starts in January.

The Florida Republican also noted on Tuesday that he did not see other forms of anti-abortion legislation, including the wide-spread Fetal Heartbeat Bill, “getting much traction in the Senate.”

Florida law currently requires parents to be notified if their daughter plans to have an abortion.

However, parents cannot prevent their child from having an abortion under current Florida law.

The current parental notification law in Florida also has certain exemptions which provides a judicial waiver process that allows pregnant teenagers to get around the requirement.

If the proposed parental-consent legislation is passed, it will ban physicians from performing abortions on minors unless the physicians receive notarized, written parental consent or court orders waiving the parental consent requirement.