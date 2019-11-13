FL soldier killed while training in South Korea

The remains of a 20-year-old soldier from Florida will return home Wednesday after he was tragically killed while serving the country.

The US Army says Nicholas Panipinto was killed when his armored vehicle overturned last week at Camp Humphreys.

Panipinto’s family told FOX35 they want him to be remembered as “a man who had a huge heart, humble spirit, adored his family, and wanted more than anything to fight on the front lines for his country.”

He joined the Army in January 2018 after graduating from Manatee High School in Bradenton.

Panipinto’s family said he was hoping to use the GI. Bill to attend college in the future.

The Army will fly Nick home on Wednesday night, and he will be laid to rest Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

In an emotional Facebook post, The Manatee County Search and Rescue shared information about the Panipinto’s funeral and urged the public to join them in his honor on Wednesday.