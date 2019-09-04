FL Supreme Court rejects former escorts appeal in murder for hire case

The Florida Supreme Court denied an appeal from a former escort convicted of attempting to hire a hit-man to murder her newlywed husband.

The court rejected without comment a request from Dalia Dippolito that it reviews her 2017 conviction and 16-year sentence for soliciting first-degree murder.

The 36-year-old was recorded on video and audio in 2009 plotting to kill Michael Dippolito.

Prosecutors believe she wanted control of the couple’s Palm Beach County townhome and his finances.

The case gained national attention when it was featured on the TV shows “Cops” and “20/20.”