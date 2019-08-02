FL Surgeon General Declares Public Health Emergency Over Hepatitis A

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees declared a Public Health Emergency on Thursday to address the continued increase in Hepatitis A cases.

He states, “I am declaring this Public Health Emergency as a proactive step to appropriately alert the public to this serious illness and prevent further spread of Hepatitis A in our state. The best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination.”

Rivkees continues, “It is important that we vaccinate as many high-risk individuals as possible in order to achieve herd immunity. I will continue to work with Governor DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez to take proactive steps to protect the health of Florida’s residents and visitors.”

The current breakdown of Hepatitis A cases is:

Palm Beach: 45

Martin: 32

St. Lucie: 26

Indian River: 4

Okeechobee: 7

The Florida Department of Health says that Hepatitis A is caused by a contagious virus that infects the liver and could lead to serious problems.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Officials encourage anyone with questions or concerns to call the state’s Hepatitis A hotline at: (844) 225-5364.