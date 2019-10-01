FL teen dies protecting 5-year-old sister from home intruder

Police say a Florida 15-year-old died while protecting his family’s home and 5-year-old sister from an intruder.

Khyler Edman was with his sister at their family’s home in Port Charlotte, Florida, Thursday afternoon when a man broke in, according to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.

“A violent encounter ensued where we believe that teenager was trying to protect the home and protect his younger sibling,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said at a press conference.

Police initially responded to reports of an injured man running through a Port Charlotte neighborhood.

Authorities found the suspected intruder, identified as Ryan Clayton Cole, near the teenager’s home.

Cole reportedly had several stab wounds on his hands and side and attempted to flee when approached by police.

While apprehending Cole, police received two emergency calls including one from the teen’s family about multiple burglaries.

Shortly after, officers arrived at the family home and found the teenager dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday, Cole has only been charged with burglary and petit theft.

Police are currently investigating the matter and have not released further information about the boy’s death.

Khyler “was only 15 years old and lost his life due to a senseless act of a stranger,” his family wrote in a post on GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe page was made by family, and friends to raise money for Khyler’s funeral expenses.