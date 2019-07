Only in Florida!

A video is going viral showing a piece of raw chicken starting to twitch before flinging itself off a plate and onto the floor.

The video, taken by a woman in Florida, shows the bizarre scene unfolding in a restaurant as an onlooker screams.

It was posted online about two weeks ago and has already been viewed millions of times.

One explanation for the disturbing scene is that the chicken was just killed and the nerve endings were still firing.