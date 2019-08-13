FL woman taken on police chase during first date

A first date for a Florida woman went terribly wrong after the guy she’d met online lead police on a high-speed chase and took her along for the ride.

Flagler County sheriff’s deputies used stop sticks to disable a vehicle after the driver fled from a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police approached the vehicle to find a woman in the passenger seat but the driver seat completely empty.

The male suspect reportedly fled into woods nearby.

On body cam footage, the woman could be heard telling authorities that the man said was that he didn’t have a license and didn’t want to go to jail before taking off.

According to police, the pair had dined at an Orlando-area Denny’s and were headed back to her place when the chase ensued.

Authorities were stopping the vehicle for a tag violation, and say the man was driving erratically and over the speed limit.

The woman told officials she was scared and didn’t know his last name.

This isn’t the first time in recent months the unidentified woman has been unlucky with men.

Deputies say the same woman was the victim of a separate violent incident, last month.

In the previous incident, the unidentified woman was knocked unconscious while attempting to get away from a man she was seeing.

Police say the woman fled to her car before the man threw himself on her vehicle, shattered her windshield then attacked her when she got out.

She was not injured in Thursday’s incident.

The man from Thursday’s incident remains at large.