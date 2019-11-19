FL woman who threw drink at GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz gets jail time

A Florida woman is going to jail for throwing a drink on GOP Representative Matt Gaetz in June of this year.

Amanda Kondrat’yev, 35, was sentenced last Monday to 15 days in jail, 100 days of probation, and a $500 fine.

The incident was captured in a now-viral video.

In the video, Rep. Gaetz is seen leaving his “Won’t Back Down” town hall meeting in Pensacola before he is hit directly in the chest with what appeared to be a red slushy.

Matt Gaetz got milkshaked in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/yqz3bPgjw5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 1, 2019

Kondrat’yev, who was holding a sign which said, “Gaetz – wipe the blood from your hands, A+ rating – NRA, save our kids vote Gaetz out in 2020,” was detained at the scene.

Kondrat’yev reportedly ran as a Democrat in 2016 for the seat that Gaetz won representing the state’s 1st Congressional District but withdrew from the race.

Gaetz appeared at Kondrat’yev’s sentencing hearing, asking for jail time, according to her attorney.

Kondrat’yev’s plead guilty to assault on a member of Congress in August.

She is scheduled to begin her sentence on Dec 2.