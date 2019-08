The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for eastern Palm Beach County due to several afternoon rain storms and reports of flooding in multiple areas.

Street flooding has been reported along Military Trail between Lake worth Rd and Southern blvd, and according to the NWS, other parts of West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, and Riviera Beach will also likely experience some heavy flooding.

The advisory is in effect until 5:45 pm.